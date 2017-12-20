Nate Diaz on UFC: I Think They Want me to Ask & Beg

Nate Diaz isn’t one to crack under pressure, even when playing hardball with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Diaz last competed back in Aug. 2016. Fresh off his stunning second-round submission win over Conor McGregor, Diaz took on the “Notorious” one again in the main event of UFC 202. This time, McGregor earned the win via majority decision.

Since that fight, Diaz and the UFC have been at odds in terms of contract negotiations. Stockton’s own Okwerdz recently had Diaz as a guest on his “Outside the Box” podcast. Diaz said a trilogy bout with McGregor is up in the air:

“Time will tell, I don’t know right now. There’s talk, they’ll call me and talk about things. I think what’s happening is they want me to ask and beg. I don’t need nothing from nobody.”

He went on to say that he isn’t worried about getting a deal done, but it is possible under the right circumstances.

“I’m interested in a big fight, a big show. If not that, I have other plans too. I’m not stressing off of it. Social media and people are making it like I’m sweating it, but you should see me daily. Smoking a joint, go for a run, go to the gym and train. Laugh at the gym and all of a sudden on social media, “Nathan’s waiting for the …” I’m not waiting for anything. But I will do anything if we have the right conversation.”

