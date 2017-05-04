Nate Diaz on UFC Pressers: ‘Why is Everybody Dressing up in Gay Ass Little Suits?’

Fernando Quiles Jr.
Nate Diaz
Nate Diaz isn’t a fan of fighters wearing suits during Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) press conferences.

Diaz had a lot to say during his recent appearance on MMAFighting.com’s “The MMA Hour.” He blasted Conor McGregor, saying he’s already got his “f*cking ass whipped” twice. Diaz also said he doesn’t have to beg for “money fights” because he is the “money fight.”

He also ripped fighters who wear suits to press conferences (via MMAMania.com):

“That’s why they want to see me and my brother fight, that’s the only real thing going on. Nick’s in the same situation, he’s taking a nice… he’s doing race season and he’s serious, too. So, we’re staying content with what we’re doing. And if somebody steps their game up, and starts acting right in the fight game, this is a fight sport. Me and Nick are the first professional fighters. We are the prime examples of what a professional fighter should be, you know what I’m saying? We will wear a t-shirt and a hoodie to the press conference. I’m not knocking anybody for dressing up, but why is everybody dressing up in gay ass little suits, looking like a football player press conference?”

On top of that, Diaz doesn’t understand why fighters shake hands and show respect before wanting to hurt each other inside the Octagon.

“Everybody shaking hands and being respectful, that’s disrespectful. We’re going to fight each other. I’m not disrespecting anybody until they disrespect me, but, we’re not best friends and we’re not sharing chocolates at weigh-ins. That’s boring the fuck out of me, that makes for boring fights. People tune in to see warfare. People turn around and say, ‘that’s good sportsmanship.’ This ain’t no sport, this is the fight game, this is war. If you act like that, then you’re fucking boring.”

