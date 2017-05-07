Nate Diaz on UFC’s Marketing: ‘Can I be Promoted in a Positive Way?’

Nate Diaz feels the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) marketing leaves a lot to be desired.

It’s no secret that Diaz and the UFC have a rather interesting relationship. Diaz believes he’s the “money fight” and that he didn’t need a third fight with Conor McGregor because he already “whipped his f*cking ass.” UFC President Dana White responded by questioning Diaz’s ability to draw without McGregor.

Diaz questions the UFC’s ability to market its fighters (via MMAFighting.com):

“I’m cool, whatever, but is that not what’s happening? Why aren’t we on blast everywhere? … Can I be marketed? Why am I not on the f*cking Wheaties box? Look at the Wheaties box right there — more people know me than him. How come when I go to UFC on FOX, all these dorks are on the wall? Can I get a picture on the wall? Can I get promoted and marketed in a positive way? Like I said, I race, I’m a vegan, I do triathlons, I f*cking teach kids. But all they want to do is (promote) middle fingers and hide me out in the dark corners still.”

Diaz also believes the UFC puts out rumors about his next fight without treating him as an elite fighter.

“Like, you want to put rumors out about me fighting? Let’s start off first by flying me out on a private jet, putting me in a suite, and talking to me respectfully, asking me to have a fight, instead of f*cking putting rumors out that I turned down fights. Because like I said, I’ll fight anybody today, but if we’re going to [do this], I need to be treated like a respectful human being. I need to be asked and treated correctly, because I’m not playing this game no more. You know what I’m saying? You guys have no stars. There’s nobody.”