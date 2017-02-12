Nate Diaz Stars in Promotional Video for Ice Cube’s “Fist Fight”

Diaz joins two-time opponent Conor McGregor and brother Nick in starring in commercials in recent times.

The Stockton Slugger can be seen in a promotional video for the soon to be released movie “Fist Fight”, alongside Charlie Day and N.W.A hip-hop legend Ice Cube. In the clip below, Diaz puts the fear into the Day, who attempts to exit a makeshift octagon from the imposing presence of the UFC lightweight:

If I don’t get the chance to beat down @charliedayofficial, #UFC’s @NateDiaz209 definitely will. #FistFight A video posted by Ice Cube (@icecube) on Feb 11, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

Unfortunately for fight fans, Nate hasn’t fought since Aug 20th 2016 in his rematch with McGregor. No official line has been released as to when we can expect a return to the octagon for the popular fighter. Just last week it was confirmed that Diaz had turned down a potential bout with former lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, and has hinted in the past that he will only return to action for a big money bout which would likely mean a trilogy fight with McGregor.

Both Diaz brothers are currently inactive in the UFC, yet have found alternative ways to keep busy. Brother Nick recently starred in a commercial of his own just under a week ago.