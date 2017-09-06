Nate Diaz Refuses to Buy UFC’s Image of Conor McGregor

Having squared off against Conor McGregor on two occasions in his UFC career, Nate Diaz knows the Irishman better than any other fighter in the promotion

As such, there are things that Diaz would not necessarily agree with when it comes to the promotion’s marketing of the Irishman.

From the Stockton lightweight’s perspective, the post-fight philosophy of Conor McGregor (shared by the UFC) may easily be disproved. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Diaz remarked on the “win or learn” poster released by the UFC following the Irishman’s loss to Floyd Mayweather Jr. in his boxing debut last month.

The 32-year-old’s argument was a criticism of the fighter’s inability to learn from his own mistakes in his loss following the suffering of heavy fatigue, having gassed out in two bouts against Diaz himself in 2016:

He punched himself out the same way he lost in the Ufc there was no learning goin on.. #overpromotion bullshit get off the nuts this the shit I'm talking about Bruce Lee would've never lost like that. #realninjashit 🖕🏼 A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:41pm PDT

With a trilogy bout between McGregor and Diaz looking increasingly likely, “The Notorious” may have at least one more chance to prove Diaz wrong.