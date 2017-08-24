Nate Diaz Says McGregor Has a ‘Great Chance’ of Beating Mayweather

Nate Diaz won’t follow the crowd that believes Conor McGregor has no shot of beating Floyd Mayweather.

Diaz is a well-known foe of McGregor’s. The Stockton native handed McGregor his first and only loss under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner. The two had a rematch and McGregor pulled through with a majority decision win. With the score tied, many feel the two are destined for a rubber match.

Despite the barbs both men have traded, Diaz is coming to his foe’s defense. This Saturday night (Aug. 26), McGregor will take on Floyd Mayweather inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The bout will be contested in a boxing ring.

While many are riding off the “Notorious” one, Diaz is not. He explained why during a recent appearance on “Against All Odds with Cousin Sal” (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think he has a great chance. I’ve fought the top pros in the fight game, the best fighters in the world, and done better than a lot of them. I fought Conor for 25 minutes, I believe he’s definitely going to have a chance. Fighting and beating the best boxer pound for pound in the world right now? That’s another story but a fight’s a fight and we’re going to have to watch and see what happens. Hopefully it will be a hell of a fight.”