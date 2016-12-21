Nate Diaz Sets Demands For His Next Fight

Former UFC title contender Nate Diaz has set his demands for making his return to the Octagon after a loss to Conor McGregor in August.

And they are steep.

Diaz told MMA Fighting that he wants a “big fight or $20 million” just to get on the phone with the promotion.

“I’m only fighting at lightweight for a big fight or 20 million just to take the call,” Diaz wrote in a text message. “Until then, I’m just living my life.”

The UFC has not reached out to Diaz for any upcoming fights, but they could be in need of lightweight contenders. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson were scheduled to battle for the interim 155-pound belt, but there is a hold-up over contract demands with Ferguson.