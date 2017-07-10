Nate Diaz Slams ‘B**ches’ Conor McGregor & Dana White

With UFC President Dana White and lightweight champion Conor McGregor posing for a photo together, there is always the chance of it making its way to the Irishman’s biggest rival, Nate Diaz…

Depending on the Stockton native’s mood, Diaz may be prone to pass comment should he see fit.

And that is exactly what happened on Sunday when Diaz came across an Instagram post showing both White and McGregor in the airport, having landed in Los Angeles. The UFC President, appearing to be in good spirits ahead of the lucrative boxing bout between “The Notorious” and ring legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., captioned the photo with hashtags pertaining to the money-spinning fight:

Got off the plane in LA & @TheNotoriousMMA is getting off his plane. Here we go!#MayweatherMcGregor @ZettaJet #WorldTour@FloydMayweather

McGregor then uploaded the same photo with a caption of his own (“Presidents”).

The picture made that much of an impression on inactive UFC lightweight Nate Diaz, who uploaded the same photo (with the addition of a pretty fiery caption):

Little bitches 🖕🏼👋🏼 Got your ass beat You lost bitch . Im the champ… A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on Jul 9, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

Diaz was not finished there, however, as he further insisted that he was the ‘boss’ and demanded that the UFC ‘repost my sh*t’.