Nate Diaz Slams ‘B**ches’ Conor McGregor & Dana White

By
Adam Haynes
-

With UFC President Dana White and lightweight champion Conor McGregor posing for a photo together, there is always the chance of it making its way to the Irishman’s biggest rival, Nate Diaz

Depending on the Stockton native’s mood, Diaz may be prone to pass comment should he see fit.

And that is exactly what happened on Sunday when Diaz came across an Instagram post showing both White and McGregor in the airport, having landed in Los Angeles. The UFC President, appearing to be in good spirits ahead of the lucrative boxing bout between “The Notorious” and ring legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., captioned the photo with hashtags pertaining to the money-spinning fight:

Got off the plane in LA & @TheNotoriousMMA is getting off his plane. Here we go! @ZettaJet @FloydMayweather

McGregor then uploaded the same photo with a caption of his own (“Presidents”).

The picture made that much of an impression on inactive UFC lightweight Nate Diaz, who uploaded the same photo (with the addition of a pretty fiery caption):

Little bitches 🖕🏼👋🏼 Got your ass beat You lost bitch . Im the champ…

A post shared by natediaz209 (@natediaz209) on

Diaz was not finished there, however, as he further insisted that he was the ‘boss’ and demanded that the UFC ‘repost my sh*t’.

Latest MMA News

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis Mocks Travis Browne Following UFC 213 Loss

0
The back and forth between Derrick Lewis and Travis Browne has continued following Browne's latest defeat at UFC 213 Both men have made a habit...
Aleksei Oleinik

Aleksei Oleinik Says Finishing ‘Cro Cop’ Was Bigger Than Submitting Browne

0
Aleksei Oleinik is happy with his win over Travis Browne, but it isn't his favorite. This past Saturday night (July 8), Oleinik took on "Hapa"...

Nate Diaz Slams ‘B**ches’ Conor McGregor & Dana White

0
With UFC President Dana White and lightweight champion Conor McGregor posing for a photo together, there is always the chance of it making its...
Justin Gaethje Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson: Fight With Gaethje Will be Hard to Top at Lightweight

0
Michael Johnson has taken some time to reflect on his battle with Justin Gaethje. This past Friday night (July 7), Johnson and Gaethje went to...
Cub Swanson

Cub Swanson Reacts to Potential Holloway vs. Edgar Bout

0
Upon hearing that the much-coveted title shot at 145-pounds may go to Frankie Edgar, rival Cub Swanson is still not convinced When Holloway beat Brazilian...
Load more