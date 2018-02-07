Nate Diaz wants to book his next fight in the UFC and he likes the idea of facing welterweight champion Tyron Woodley later this year.

Nate Diaz wants to book his next fight in the UFC and he likes the idea of facing welterweight champion Tyron Woodley later this year.

Diaz was first approached about facing Woodley at UFC 219 to close out 2017, but the fight was offered on short notice and the former title contender wasn’t interested without financial compensation that made sense to him.

While that bout fell apart last December, Diaz is now eyeing his return to the UFC later this year and Woodley now seems like the perfect opponent.

“I’m getting to the point where I’m sick of not fighting. I’m not getting any younger.” – Nate Diaz

According to Diaz, he’s seen the reigning welterweight champion calling for a fight against him for months and he’s never one to shy away from a challenge — especially with a title on the line.

“I’m getting to the point where I’m sick of not fighting. I’m not getting any younger. I put that tweet out saying I wanted to fight in May or June, but I didn’t say who because I was weighing my options. And now, Woodley is my best option,” Diaz said when speaking to ESPN.

“I see him on TMZ every week, talking about me. I’m like, ‘What the f–k? If that’s what you want to do.’ It’s not really my weight class, but I’m with it. I think it’s my title we’re fighting for. If he’s the one calling me out, whose title are we fighting for? Who’s the real champion here?”

On paper a matchup between Diaz and Woodley makes very little sense.

Diaz is 2-3 as a welterweight with one of those wins coming against Conor McGregor, who is not a true 170-pound fighter. Diaz did get a win at 177 pounds in a catch weight affair against Rory Markham with another victory at welterweight against Marcus Davis back in 2010.

Meanwhile, former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos was previously promised the next shot at Woodley after he defeated Robbie Lawler this past December.

Still it’s tough to ignore Diaz’s drawing power at the box office, especially after he took part in two of the most lucrative fights in UFC history when he faced McGregor on two occasions in 2016.

For now, Diaz is awaiting word from the UFC on an offer to face Woodley later this year potentially at UFC 226 in Las Vegas as part of International Fight Week 2018. And as far as a potential third fight with McGregor — Diaz isn’t losing any sleep over it.

“He’s just living his life right now and he’s got a magnifying glass on him, whatever he’s doing. I don’t give a f–k what he does,” Diaz said.

“I’m sure he’s up and down. ‘Do I want to be in these lights? Why am I not in these lights? I need to get in the lights. I need to get out of the lights.’ It’s a crazy roller coaster.”

Do you want to see Nate Diaz vs. Tyron Woodley with the welterweight title on the line later this year? Hit up the comments below and share your thoughts on this potential fight.