Nate Diaz: ‘UFC Offered me a Title Fight in Any Weight Class’

Nate Diaz claims he was offered and turned down a title fight in any weight class under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) banner.

Diaz hasn’t competed since Aug. 2016. He fell short in a rematch with current UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor. Diaz lost the bout via majority decision.

Since that fight, Diaz has played hardball with the UFC. The Stockton native has turned down multiple fights and is looking for his biggest payday yet.

In a recent tweet, Diaz claimed the UFC offered him a shot at gold in any weight class:

“UFC offered me (a) title fight in any weight class. I’m cool though, I’ll give (them) a shot when they do something good. On to the next sport for now (boxing).”