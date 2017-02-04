Nate Diaz vs. Eddie Alvarez Rumored For UFC 211 in Dallas

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) President Dana White recently revealed that Nate Diaz has been offered a fight. We may already know who his dance partner could be.

SmackHisFace.com (via BJPenn.com) claims sources close to Diaz’s camp informed them that the Stockton fighter will meet former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez at UFC 211. The event is set to take place inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on May 13.

Diaz is coming off two career-defining match-ups with current UFC 155-pound title holder Conor McGregor. Diaz submitted “Notorious” in the first encounter at UFC 196. The rematch took place at UFC 202 five months later. This time, McGregor emerged victorious by majority decision.

Alvarez realized his dream when he captured the UFC lightweight championship from Rafael dos Anjos back in July 2016. It was Alvarez’s second major title, as he was a two-time Bellator lightweight champion as well.

The celebration didn’t last long for Alvarez. His first title defense was at the history-making UFC 205 event inside Madison Square Garden. It was the UFC’s first card in New York City. McGregor teed off on Alvarez and finished him in the second round to snag the title. The loss snapped Alvarez’s three-fight winning streak as well.

Diaz recently took to Twitter in the mist of White’s fight offer and rumors of his bout with Alvarez. As always, Diaz kept it brief:

Lol at your fight… — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 4, 2017

He wasn’t the only one to hop on social media. Alvarez hinted at his return in a recent Instagram post. See it for yourself:

"It's All I Know " See you Soon !!! 👊👊👊#UGKING #UFC #THNQ #EAfight A photo posted by Eddie Alvarez (@ealvarezfight) on Jan 27, 2017 at 6:50am PST

Diaz has been in 30 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts. He has emerged victorious in 19 of those bouts and finished 16 of his opponents. Alvarez has been in 33 professional MMA bouts and has finished 22 of his foes.