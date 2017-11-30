Nate Diaz to Dana White: ‘Shut up, B*tch’, Brands White and Woodley Liars

Nate Diaz has broken his silence in regards to the mooted UFC 219 bout with Tyron Woodley and his reported demands for that fight

UFC president Dana White told a media lunch in Las Vegas on Tuesday that a bout between UFC welterweight champ Woodley and Diaz made no sense.

White also remarked that “Nate Diaz has turned down a fight with everybody on the roster.”

Woodley told MMAFighting not long after:

“Why would I get in camp, and why would Nate give a $15 million purse request if there was no fight? It’s obvious they haven’t found their blockbuster headliner yet. This was a reality, and they know it. The inability to come to financial terms with Nate killed it.”

Diaz had his say on Thursday via his official Instagram page, uploading a video which showed White’s comments, before switching to another clip of the 32-year-old Stockton Slapping the UFC President. Diaz captioned the post “shutup bitch, your both thirsty … and why is u lying.”