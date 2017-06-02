Nate Marquardt on Facing Vitor Belfort: ‘I Think It’ll be a Great Fight’

Nate Marquardt believes his bout against Vitor Belfort will be nothing short of exciting.

Tomorrow night (June 3) the two middleweight bruisers will slug it out inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. They’ll take part on the main card of UFC 212.

Neither man is a stranger to the bright lights. “The Great” is a former Strikeforce welterweight champion, while “The Phenom” once held Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) light heavyweight gold. They are two seasoned veterans who have their place in mixed martial arts (MMA) history.

Speaking with Combate, Marquardt said he feels he’s in for a tough fight against Belfort in hostile territory (via Bloody Elbow):

“You never know what to expect from your opponent. I don’t think he’ll be much different from what he showed these last few fights. Even though he lost these fights, Vitor had good showings, he was able to hurt his opponents. He looks for the finish, he bets on them. When you try and can’t finish a fight, it has a negative effect on the fighter. That’s what makes the sport fascinating. I think it’ll be a great fight and I’m ready for it. I have to go in focused on what I’ll do.”