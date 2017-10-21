Near-Flawless UFC Debut for Aspen Ladd at UFC Fight Night 118

Aspen Ladd had to wait a little longer than she wanted to make her Octagon debut.

But once cage door closed, Ladd showed her dominance.

Ladd picked up a second round TKO finish Saturday vs. Lina Lansberg as part of the early prelims for UFC Fight Night 118.

Ladd, just 22 years old, is now a perfect 6-0 in her career. She has finished all but one of her opponents since turning pro in 2015.

Back in July, she was scheduled to meet Jessica Eye at The Ultimate Fighter 25 Finale. However, Ladd became sick and the fight was cancelled that day.