Neil Magny Calls Jorge Masvidal an ‘Unprofessional Slob’

Neil Magny is firing back at Jorge Masvidal.

Magny is still without an opponent for UFC Liverpool. He was scheduled to take on Gunnar Nelson on the main card of the event on May 27. Nelson was forced off the card due to an injury.

Masvidal, who said he wouldn’t be ready to compete against Darren Till on the same card, offered to take on Magny at a catchweight. The bout couldn’t materialize and finger-pointing ensued. “Gamebred” went as far as to call Magny a “b*tch.”

It didn’t take long for the ninth ranked UFC welterweight to respond. Here’s what Magny had to say:

I'll gladly fight him at any weight 170 up….truth is he's an unprofessional slob who is unable to make weight on 4weeks notice and the UFC said no. https://t.co/ClvgjcsmmM — Neil Magny (@NeilMagny) May 8, 2018

In his last outing, Magny emerged victorious against former interim UFC welterweight champion Carlos Condit. Magny earned the win via unanimous decision. It was a much-needed win for Magny, who was coming off a quick submission loss to Rafael dos Anjos.

Masvidal is looking to avoid his third straight defeat. He dropped back-to-back decision losses to Demian Maia and Stephen Thompson. Prior to the two losses, Masvidal was on a three-fight winning streak. In his professional mixed martial arts career, Masvidal has never been on a three-fight skid.

UFC Liverpool will be held inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The event will be headlined by a welterweight clash between Stephen Thompson and Darren Till. Featherweights Arnold Allen and Mads Burnell will do battle on the main card. Another 145-pound tilt with fireworks written all over it is the one between Makwan Amirkhani and Jason Knight.

Be sure to stick with MMANews.com for live coverage of UFC Liverpool. You can expect us to dish out live results, highlights, and other post-fight tidbits. We’ll also be providing details on Magny’s next bout and whether or not he remains on the card.

Would you like to see Neil Magny vs. Jorge Masvidal?