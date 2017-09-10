Neil Magny Releases Statement on UFC 215 Loss to Rafael dos Anjos

Neil Magny was all class when handling his latest loss.

Last night (Sept. 9), Magny took on Rafael dos Anjos inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta on the main card of UFC 215. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder dos Anjos submitted Magny in the first round.

Magny took to his Instagram account to release a statement:

“I am truly fortunate to have been able to do what I love tonight. Wasn’t the outcome that I trained for, but that’s life. Thank you guys for all of the love and support. Congratulations to my opponent. I will come back better.”