Neil Magny Finally Gets Replacement Opponent For UFC Liverpool

Neil Magny will indeed remain on the UFC Liverpool card.

Magny was originally scheduled to take on Gunnar Nelson at the event. Nelson went down with an injury. Magny and Jorge Masvidal exchanged barbs, but a bout never materialized.

Enter Craig White, who now serves as Magny’s opponent on May 27. UFC officials made the announcement this morning. This will be White’s UFC debut.

White is currently riding a four-fight winning streak. He’s earned finishes in all of those wins. In that span, “The Thundercat” has beaten Thomas Robertsen, Hakon Foss, Matt Inman, and Alex Montagnani. He’s got a professional mixed martial arts record of 14-7.

Magny has gone 2-2 in his last four outings. In his last bout, Magny earned a unanimous decision victory over former UFC interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit. Two of Magny’s recent losses were at the hands of former UFC lightweight title holder Rafael dos Anjos and Lorenz Larkin. Magny was finished in both fights.

UFC Liverpool takes place inside the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England. The main event will feature a welterweight clash between two-time title challenger Stephen Thompson and Darren Till. Also featured on the card are two featherweight bouts that have the potential to be barn burners. Rising 145-pounder Arnold Allen will meet Mads Burnell. Makwan Amirkhani will look to rebound from a loss in his last bout when he takes on Jason Knight, who’d also like to put his last defeat behind him.

Also featured on the card is a bantamweight prospect, who has nabbed the attention of many. Manny Bermudez will look to keep surging when he takes on Davey Grant. MMANews.com has you covered with UFC Liverpool. You can expect live results, highlights, and other post-fight goodies. You can also join us for weigh-in results the day before UFC Liverpool.

Is Craig White a suitable replacement opponent for Neil Magny?