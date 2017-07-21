Neil Magny Reveals He’s Medically Cleared For UFC Return

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Neil Magny
Image Credit: Getty Images

Neil Magny is finally cleared to compete after months on the shelf.

Magny last competed back in Dec. 2016 against Johny Hendricks. He won the fight by unanimous decision. While the nature of Magny’s medical issues are unknown, he  is now finally cleared.

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) welterweight took to Instagram to make the announcement:

“It has been a long 8 months of recovery for me. During this time I hit some really low points both mentally and physically . Fortunately after some intense physical therapy and rehabilitation, my has body made drastic improvements. This morning I met with my doctor to discuss the results of my most recent MRI. I am happy to say that based off of the results, I have been cleared by my doctor to return to competition. Thank you @resiliencecode @landowperformance and @chirokatz1 for helping me overcome my injury. Thank you @elevationfightteam and @musclepharm for working with me and being my support through out this injury. Thank you to all of my fans and supporters who kept encouraging me through out this time. I realize how blessed I am to have you all in my life.”

Stick with MMANews.com for details on Magny’s next fight when they become available.

