Neil Magny Says Attempt to Start Fighter Organization Isn’t Working

Neil Magny admits that fighters simply aren’t getting along.

Magny will compete this Saturday night (Sept. 9) inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta. He’ll take on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title holder Rafael dos Anjos. It’ll be part of the UFC 215 card.

When Magny was asked about his recent efforts to start a fighter organization, he gave an honest answer (via MMAFighting.com):

“It’s not going so well at all, actually. It’s pretty sad that, like, the fighters’ biggest downfall is the other fighters. I know that people are like, trying to turn it into saying ‘it should be us against the business,’ but in the reality of the business, it’s just, fighters are looking out for themselves and are screwing over all the other fighters.”

He then went on to say that his efforts haven’t ended.

“I’ve been trying to stay true to my word and support every person I can. I followed over 100 other UFC fighters and [if anyone has] an appearance coming up or a seminar coming up, I’ll share it, I’ll retweet it, as soon as possible. Some guys are catching on and doing it was well, but some of them are like ‘ehh, whatever, I’m done.’”