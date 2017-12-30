Neil Magny Spoils Carlos Condit’s Octagon Return In Las Vegas

Round 1:

Condit gets things started with a leg kick and Magny fires back with one of his own. A leg kick from Condit is caught and Magny gets him to the ground against the cage. Condit locks up one of Magny’s legs as he’s still grounded and Magny’s back is to the cage. After a scramble Magny finds himself in Condit’s full guard. Condit gets to his feet but Magny continues to pressure against the cage. Magny rips off some knees to Condit’s body and Condit responds with some of his own. Magny catches another kick and lands a few jabs before letting go. Condit lands a leg kick and Magny is unable to catch it.

A front kick to the body lands for Magny and he follows it up with a punch to the body. A nice combination lands for Condit that was highlighted by a beautiful uppercut. Condit now has Magny against the cage and is able to land a few nice elbows. A nice right hand lands for Magny as they separate. A nice right hand lands for Condit and he follows it up with a nice combination. A spinning kick to the body lands for Condit to end the round.

Round 2:

Some leg kicks land for Condit before the pair exchange a few punches in the clinch. Magny now has Condit against the cage and is working for the takedown. Magny avoids a judo throw from Condit and gets a takedown. Condit locks up one of Magny’s leg again but Magny scrambles into full guard again. Now Condit seems to work for a Kimura but they soon stand up and Condit lands an elbow.

Condit is getting aggressive now but Magny backs him off with a 1-2. A spinning kick misses from Condit and now Condit rips off a big right hand before clinching Magny against the cage. Another takedown from Magny but Condit works an armbar. The round comes to an end during a scramble.

Round 3:

A few good kicks land for Magny before Condit lands a kick to the body. A nice combination lands for Condit and Magny fires back with a leg kick. Magny catches another kick from Condit and goes in for a takedown after landing a few punches. Condit rips off a big combination on Magny against the cage and they exchange leg kicks again. A leg kick lands for Magny again and a spinning kick from Condit is blocked. A leg kick from Condit lands but follow up punches come short.

Another kick is caught from Condit and he eats a punch again. Condit is now pouring on the offense with seconds winding down. He clinches Magny against the cage but Magny gets a takedown. Magny postures up a bit and throws ground-and-pound as the round ends.

Official Result: Neil Magny def. Carlos Condit via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)