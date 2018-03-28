Neil Magny vs. Gunnar Nelson Set as Co-Main Event at UFC Fight Night in Liverpool

The first ever UFC card in Liverpool has a co-main event as Neil Magny will travel across the pond to meet submission specialist Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight showdown on May 27 in England.

UFC officials announced the pairing on Wednesday while also confirming that Magny vs. Nelson would serve as the co-headliner on the Liverpool card. The news of the fight was first reported by Farah Hannoun on Twitter.

Magny will be making his first appearance since last December when he picked up arguably one of the biggest wins of his career with a victory over former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit. That victory moved Magny to 5-2 over his past seven fights including wins over Kelvin Gastelum and another former champion in Johny Hendricks.

Now Magny will go to England while facing one of the most dangerous ground specialists in the sport.

Nelson has been anxiously awaiting his next fight after he originally wanted to land a spot on the UFC Fight Night card in England in early March. Unfortunately, Nelson never found an opponent but he will still get to fight in England but that will happen in May instead.

Nelson is looking to bounce back from a loss in his last fight where he suffered a knockout to Santiago Ponzinibbio last July.

Magny vs. Nelson joins a growing UFC card in Liverpool with the main event expected to see local favorite Darren Till take on Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson, although that fight is still not official as of now.

What do you think about the matchup between Neil Magny and Gunnar Nelson at the UFC Fight Night card in Liverpool? Sound off in the comments and let us know!