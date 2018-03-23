Neil Magny vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio Expected For UFC Chile

Another interesting bout appears to be close to finalized for UFC Chile.

According to multiple sources, a battle between highly-regarded welterweight contenders Neil Magny and Santiago Ponzinibbio is set for the first-ever UFC event in Chile on May 19th.

Chris Taylor of BJPenn.com was the first to report the news that the Magny-Ponzinibbio bout is in the works for UFC Chile.

A welterweight showdown between Neil Magny and Santiago Ponzinibbio is in the works for #UFCChile on May 19! — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) March 23, 2018

Magny (20-6) is currently ranked number nine in the UFC 170-pound weight class. He last fought at UFC 219 in December, defeating former interim UFC Welterweight Champion Carlos Condit via unanimous decision.

Ponzinibbio (26-3) is currently ranked number ten in the UFC welterweight division. His last fight was a unanimous decision victory over “Platinum” Mike Perry at UFC On FOX 26 in December.

UFC Fight Night 129 goes down from the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile on Saturday, May 19th. Already announced as the main event for UFC Chile is an exciting light heavyweight bout between former champion Mauricio “Shogun” Rua and recent 205-pound title challenger Volkan Oezdimir.