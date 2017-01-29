Neil Seery Pulls Out of UFC 208 Bout With Ian McCall Due to Personal Reasons

An unfortunate loss in Neil Seery’s family has forced him to pull out of his bout at UFC 208.

Seery was set to meet fellow Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) flyweight Ian McCall on Feb. 11 inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The two were originally set to meet in Nov. 2016. McCall fell ill and the bout was pushed back.

Sadly, Seery announced on his Facebook account (via Peter Carroll) that his mother in law passed away. As a result, “2Tap” has withdrawn from the bout.

As of this time, there is no word on whether or not the bout will be rescheduled or if McCall will get a replacement opponent. “Uncle Creepy” has not competed since late Jan. 2015.