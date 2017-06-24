Neiman Gracie Chokes Dave Marfone in Second Round at Bellator NYC

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Neiman Gracie
Image Credit: Bellator/Spike

Neiman Gracie (6-0) did what he does best against Dave Marfone (5-3) at Bellator NYC.

A jab was there for Marfone early. A takedown was scored by Gracie. Marfone tried getting up, but Gracie stuck to him like glue. A right hand was there for Gracie. He took his opponent down again.

He moved to mount, but Marfone was able to improve his position and got back up. He landed a knee to the body before breaking off. A lead right hand connected for Gracie. Of all things to end the round, Marfone went for a guillotine choke.

Round two was underway and a body kick was there for Gracie. He grabbed a hold of his opponent’s back standing. He tried to backpack Marfone, who paid for trying to reverse. Gracie had a body triangle and locked in the rear-naked choke. He forced the tap.

Final Result: Neiman Gracie def. Dave Marfone via submission (rear-naked choke) – R2, 2:27

