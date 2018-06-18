Neiman Gracie Says Dillon Danis Calls Out Fighters he Can’t Face

Neiman Gracie believes Dillon Danis is all bark and no bite.

Danis made a successful mixed martial arts debut back in April. He submitted Kyle Walker in the first round at Bellator 198. “El Jefe” went as far as to call out Ben Askren despite having just one MMA bout under his belt.

One man who isn’t amused with Danis’ tactics is Gracie. Both Danis and Gracie are renowned for their Brazilian jiu-jitsu game, but they have very different philosophies when it comes to the fight game. Gracie believes Danis keeps talking, but doesn’t want to take action.

During a recent appearance on MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Gracie said Danis doesn’t appear to want to fight him:

“He’s calling out guys that he knows the fight will not happen. The other day he called out Rafael dos Anjos. He called [Michael] Bisping, something like that. What the hell, man? You know this fight isn’t gonna happen. Are you gonna call out Mike Tyson? You’re gonna go tweet it and call him out? It’s crazy. It’s strange because I call him out, he knows this fight can happen and I hear nothing from him. That’s a little strange.”

In his last outing, Gracie submitted Javier Torres in the second round of their bout which was also featured on the Bellator 198 card. Gracie has garnered a professional MMA record of 8-0. Of those eight victories, he has nabbed seven submission finishes.

Both Gracie and Danis compete in the welterweight division. While both men could cancel each other out on the ground, many would give the edge to Gracie in a bout due to his experience advantage. Time will tell if these two collide, but it likely won’t be anytime soon as Gracie looks primed for a title shot at the rate he’s going.

Would a bout between Neiman Gracie and Dillon Danis interest you?