Neiman Gracie Details Rough Camp Ahead of Bellator 185

Neiman Gracie was successful at Bellator 185, but the road to the event was far from smooth.

Gracie earned a second-round submission victory over Zak Bucia inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. Grace keeps his unbeaten record intact and is now 7-0 in his professional mixed martial arts career.

During the post-fight press conference, Gracie explained why he endured a rough training camp (via MMAJunkie.com):

“This camp was the craziest camp I ever had because I got hurt so many times. And I thought about leaving the fight too, but once I sign a fight, I never back down. I’ve never done that before. I hurt my back. I hurt my knees. Crazy things happened. I got punched in my ear. My ear got cut … and was the size of a baseball, and I kept training and training.”