Neiman Gracie Focused on Winning Title Not Promoting BJJ

Neiman Gracie has his sights set on championship gold.

Tonight (Oct. 20), Gracie will compete against Zak Bucia inside the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. The bout is set to be featured on the main card of Bellator 185. The main card airs live on Spike.

Gracie is aware of the legacy his family has left. Even so, Gracie believes enough people know about Brazilian jiu-jitsu that he doesn’t have to promote it (via MMAFighting.com):

“I think that job is already done. Everyone knows who we are and what jiu-jitsu is, so I’m here to fight for the belt, to win fights. My family has proven everything we had to prove, so I’m going after the belt. I want to be the best in the world. My goal is the belt, and I hope this win puts me one step closer to it. I hope I can fight bigger names after this fight to continue testing myself.”