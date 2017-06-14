Neiman Gracie on Dillon Danis: ‘I Don’t Care About Him’

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0
Neiman Gracie
Image Credit: Bellator/Spike

Neiman Gracie isn’t a fan of Dillon Danis’ trash talking style.

Gracie offered to fight Danis at Bellator 180, but he was denied. Danis didn’t want to miss the IBJJF World Championship for a preliminary spot.

Instead, Gracie will fight Dave Marfone at the event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24. Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Gracie said he pays no mind to Danis:

“To tell you the truth, I don’t care about him. I accepted the fight and he didn’t. I think he has to fight first because we’re here talking about an amateur. He didn’t fight anyone and is talking a lot.”

Gracie doesn’t understand why Danis talks so much despite not having a professional mixed martial arts bout.

“He’s 0-0, he never fought anyone, so he has to fight before he talks about anyone. He needs to work, and then I’ll get this fight at any time. First, he has to stop talking and actually fight. He’s an amateur, I’m a professional.”

Latest MMA News

Miesha Tate

Miesha Tate Doesn’t Believe Bethe Correia is on Holly Holm’s Level

0
Miesha Tate isn't convinced Bethe Correia is on the same level as Holly Holm. Tate is no stranger to Holm. The two competed for the...
Wanderlei Silva Vitor Belfort

Wanderlei Silva: ‘I Would Love to Welcome Vitor Belfort Into Bellator’

0
Wanderlei Silva wouldn't mind another scrap against Vitor Belfort. Silva and Belfort are renowned Brazilian mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters. Their place in history cannot...
Haim Gozali

Haim Gozali Explains Why Size Won’t Matter Against Ryan Couture

0
Haim Gozali agrees with his Bellator 180 opponent on one thing, size won't matter. On June 24, Gozali and Ryan Couture will meet inside Madison...
Neiman Gracie

Neiman Gracie on Dillon Danis: ‘I Don’t Care About Him’

0
Neiman Gracie isn't a fan of Dillon Danis' trash talking style. Gracie offered to fight Danis at Bellator 180, but he was denied. Danis didn't...
Phil Davis

Phil Davis Says His Move to Bellator Was ‘Never About Vindication’

0
Phil Davis didn't leave the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for the reason some may have thought. "Mr. Wonderful" signed with Bellator back in 2015. He...
video

UFC Prospect Arnold Allen Avoids Prison Sentence Following Christmas Incident

0
Arnold Allen, a 23-year-old featherweight prospect in the UFC, has avoided serving any jail time for his part in an incident this past Christmas. Allen...
video

ONE Championship: Light of a Nation Event Draws Several New Fights

0
The upcoming ONE: Light of a Nation event set for Myanmar has added several new fights to the lineup. Headlined by middleweight champion Vitaly Bigdash...
Joe Lauzon

Joe Lauzon Defends Reebok Deal, Says Toxicity Won’t Help

0
Joe Lauzon is one fighter who backs up Reebok in their deal with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). Many fighters haven't been shy about their...
video

Go Inside the Upcoming UFC 213: Nunes vs. Shevchenko 2 Fight Card

0
The UFC has always done a solid job hyping event, maybe even going overboard with several of them. But when the promotion puts together the...
Urijah Faber

Urijah Faber Reveals New Sponsorship Deal For Team Alpha Male

0
It looks like Team Alpha Male (TAM) is pulling out all the stops for its fighters. Urijah Faber has been front and center as the...
Load more