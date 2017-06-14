Neiman Gracie on Dillon Danis: ‘I Don’t Care About Him’

Neiman Gracie isn’t a fan of Dillon Danis’ trash talking style.

Gracie offered to fight Danis at Bellator 180, but he was denied. Danis didn’t want to miss the IBJJF World Championship for a preliminary spot.

Instead, Gracie will fight Dave Marfone at the event inside Madison Square Garden in New York City on June 24. Speaking with MMAFighting.com, Gracie said he pays no mind to Danis:

“To tell you the truth, I don’t care about him. I accepted the fight and he didn’t. I think he has to fight first because we’re here talking about an amateur. He didn’t fight anyone and is talking a lot.”

Gracie doesn’t understand why Danis talks so much despite not having a professional mixed martial arts bout.

“He’s 0-0, he never fought anyone, so he has to fight before he talks about anyone. He needs to work, and then I’ll get this fight at any time. First, he has to stop talking and actually fight. He’s an amateur, I’m a professional.”