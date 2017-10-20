Neiman Gracie Submits Zak Bucia in Bellator 185 Co-Main Event

Neiman Gracie nabbed another submission win, this time against Zak Bucia.

Early on, Bucia had a low stance to prepare for takedown attempts. Gracie landed a kick to the body. He got a hold of Bucia against the cage. Gracie got the back and went for a rear-naked choke. After a couple of minutes fighting off the submission, Bucia spun to earn top control. Gracie went for a leg lock, followed by a kneebar near the end of the round.

The second round was underway and Gracie pushed Bucia against the fence. He quickly took the back and went for another rear-naked choke. Gracie settled on a neck crank to force the tap.

Final Result: Neiman Gracie def. Zak Bucia via submission (neck crank) – R2, 2:27