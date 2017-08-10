New Co-Main Event Announced for Upcoming Invicta FC 25 Card

Former Invicta FC strawweight champion Livia Renata Souza has a new opponent for Invicta FC 25.

Souza (10-1) will meet unbeaten Brazilian Janaisa Morandin at the August 31 event from Tachi Palace Hotel and Casino in Lemoore, California. The entire card streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

Originally, Souza was set to face Jodie Esquibel for the vacant strawweight title, but her bout with Morandin (9-0) will now be a non-title fight contested over three rounds.

Invicta FC 25 features a headline fight pitting Raquel Pa’aluhi against Yana Kunitskaya for the vacant bantamweight belt.

Below is the latest fight card:

• Vacant Invicta FC Bantamweight Title: Raquel Pa’aluhi (6-5) vs. Yana Kunitskaya (9-3, 1 NC)

• Strawweight: Livia Renata Souza (10-1) vs. Janaisa Morandin (9-0)

• Bantamweight: Alexa Conners (4-1) vs. Katharina Lehner (5-0)

• Strawweight: Sharon Jacobson (3-1) vs. Kali Robbins (4-0)

• Atomweight: Shino VanHoose (5-5) vs. Alyse Anderson (3-0)

• Bantamweight: Amberlynn Orr (0-1) vs. Sarah Kleczka (0-0)

• Bantamweight: Yaya Rincón (1-0) vs. Stephanie Egger (2-1)

• Flyweight: Cheri Muraski (3-0) vs. Tracy Cortez (0-0)

• Atomweight: Ashley Medina (0-0) vs. Jillian DeCoursey (0-0)