New Estimates Suggest UFC 216 Topped 200,000 Buys

It looks like UFC 216 buys did better than initial estimates suggested.

UFC 216 took place earlier this month inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. In the main event, Tony Ferguson submitted Kevin Lee to capture the interim UFC lightweight title. The co-main event saw Demetrious Johnson break Anderson Silva’s record for most successful consecutive UFC title defenses. He submitted Ray Borg in the fifth round.

During a recent edition of the Wrestling Observer newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed an increase in estimates for UFC 216 pay-per-view buys (via MMAMania.com):

“The UFC 216 show on 10/7 headlined by Tony Ferguson vs. Kevin Lee and Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg, actually did far better than early indications and is estimated to have easily topped 200,000 buys, or about double what the previous show headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko (what Johnson vs. Borg was originally on) did.”