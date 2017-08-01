[WATCH] New Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor Promo Video

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor face off in this latest promotional clip from Showtime which has a very rich feel to it…

Well, what more can be expected from a fight which is commonly referred to and promoted as the “Money Fight”?

In the promotional clip which you can watch above, McGregor and Mayweather both take a walk through a golden corridor with a considerable amount of U.S currency sitting around.

Mayweather, wearing trunks with the label TBE (an initialism of “The Best Ever”) squares up to his Irish counterpart who adorns a Lion on his golden shorts (which is the emblem of McGregor Promotions, the company founded by the UFC lightweight champion.)

The promo also features a distinctive clash between the U.S.A and Ireland, given the Stars and Stripes behind Mayweather and the Tricolor which sits behind McGregor.

Check out the latest promotional installment from Showtime ahead of Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor at the top of this page.