New Zealand’s Luke Jumeau to Face Shinsho Anzai at UFC Japan

New Zealand welterweight Luke Jumeau has been added to the UFC Japan card this September. The 170lb prospect will face Japan’s own Shinsho “Animal” Anzai at the event, numerically UFC Fight Night 117. The promotion announced the news via Twitter in conjunction with a report from Stuff.

“The Jedi” was victorious in his UFC debut against Dominique Steele, and now has a win streak sitting at seven straight. Jumeau (12-3) will look to continue his winning ways against Anzai (9-2), who is 1-1 in the UFC to date.

When it comes to fighting in Japan at the Saitama Super Arena, once home to the legendary Pride promotion, Jumeau told Stuff that “I’ve always wanted to fight there. Pride and all those organizations coming from there, all the greats fighting there, it’s always something I wanted to tick off.”

UFC Fight Night 117 (aka UFC Japan) takes place September 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan (just outside Tokyo). In the main event, Mauricio “Shogun” Rua faces Ovince St. Preux for the second time.