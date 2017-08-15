Soccer Superstar Neymar Hires UFC’s Nordine Taleb as Personal Bodyguard

UFC welterweight Nordine Taleb will, as part of his new role, oversee the safety of the $263 million dollar star Neymar

According to reports, the Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil center forward recently recruited Taleb as his personal bodyguard. Photos of the two men walking through the streets of Paris have appeared on social media over the past couple of days.

Taleb generally resides in Montreal, where he trains under Firas Zahabi at Tri-Star Gym. He is 13-4 in his professional career and a modest 2-2 in his last four fights in the promotion. Taleb’s last appearance inside the octagon saw him take a win on the scorecards over Oliver Enkamp in his opponent’s native Sweden in May.

Neymar recently moved to Paris Saint-Germain for a world record $263 million dollars from Barcelona and is widely regarded as one of the best players on the planet.