Ngannou on Overeem Bout at UFC 205: ‘Let’s do This’

By
Adam Haynes
-
Francis Ngannou
Image Credit: Getty Images

Francis Ngannou has taken a pragmatic approach to being left without an opponent following USADA’s pulling of Junior Dos Santos’ from their upcoming bout

The Cameroonian has called out veteran heavyweight Alistair Overeem in what would be a crowd-pleasing bout, to say the least.

Should the Dutchman accept Ngannou’s invitation, then two of the hardest hitters in the heavyweight division will collide at UFC 205 next month. Overeem, currently placed at #1 in the UFC’s official heavyweight rankings, would represent an even greater test than Dos Santos, who was pulled from his fight with Ngannou this week. The Brazilian is facing a potential anti-doping violation and will soon learn his fate.

Ngannou, clearly not wasting any time, took to Twitter to address Overeem’s ‘mentioning’ of his name in recent times:

Latest MMA News

Mark Hunt

Mark Hunt Blasts “Coward” & “Chicken Sh*t” Werdum

0
When UFC walk-off knockout artist Mark Hunt requested a bout with Fabricio Werdum, he claimed the former champ was too busy "getting a manicure" The...
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou on Overeem Bout at UFC 205: ‘Let’s do This’

0
Francis Ngannou has taken a pragmatic approach to being left without an opponent following USADA's pulling of Junior Dos Santos' from their upcoming bout The...

Brad Pickett on KO Loss in Final Fight: ‘There is no Fairtytale Ending’

0
Brad Pickett is reflecting on his loss to Marlon Vera, which was the final bout of his professional mixed martial arts career. "One Punch" took...
video

Legacy Fighting Alliance 19 Results: Ciro Rodrigues KOs David Michaud

0
When you are competing on the regional MMA circuit, knocking out a veteran of the sport is a great way to get noticed. Ciro Rodrigues...
video

‘Mighty Mouse’ Downs Kyoji Horiguchi in This UFC 215 Free Fight

0
Demetrious Johnson earned one of his 10 successful UFC flyweight title defenses back at UFC 186 when he defeated Kyoji Horiguchi. As a way to...
Load more