Ngannou on Overeem Bout at UFC 205: ‘Let’s do This’

Francis Ngannou has taken a pragmatic approach to being left without an opponent following USADA’s pulling of Junior Dos Santos’ from their upcoming bout

The Cameroonian has called out veteran heavyweight Alistair Overeem in what would be a crowd-pleasing bout, to say the least.

Should the Dutchman accept Ngannou’s invitation, then two of the hardest hitters in the heavyweight division will collide at UFC 205 next month. Overeem, currently placed at #1 in the UFC’s official heavyweight rankings, would represent an even greater test than Dos Santos, who was pulled from his fight with Ngannou this week. The Brazilian is facing a potential anti-doping violation and will soon learn his fate.

Ngannou, clearly not wasting any time, took to Twitter to address Overeem’s ‘mentioning’ of his name in recent times: