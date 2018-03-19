Nicco Montano Denies Fearing Valentina Shevchenko, Wants Summer Return

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title holder Nicco Montano says she isn’t backing down from Valentina Shevchenko.

Montano became the inaugural UFC women’s 125-pound champion after earning a unanimous decision victory over Roxanne Modafferi back in December. Montano has been healing from an injury, but Shevchenko insists that the champion is running from her.

After failing to capture bantamweight gold against Amanda Nunes in their rematch, Shevchenko made the move down to flyweight. She decimated Priscila Cachoeira on her way to a second-round submission win. The win was emphatic enough to secure her spot as the number one contender.

Speaking to KRQE, Montano said she is eyeing a return this summer (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I’m shooting for this summer. I’m really hoping to get on that Vegas card (at UFC 226). I had to fight through this injury the last time too, and the (UFC Performance Institute) helped me out a bunch. I think that it could have turned out a different way without that support, so I’m really hoping for that July card in Las Vegas.”

As far as Shevchenko’s claims of being fearful are concerned, Montano said she’s been fighting her whole life and isn’t worried about “Bullet.”

Do you think Nicco Montano has a chance against Valentina Shevchenko?