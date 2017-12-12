Nicco Montano: I’m Absolutely Not Scared of Valentina Shevchenko

Nicco Montano is brushing off fans who say she hopes to avoid Valentina Shevchenko.

In the main event of “The Ultimate Fighter” (TUF) 26 Finale, Montano became the inaugural Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title holder. She defeated Roxanne Modafferi via unanimous decision.

Former women’s bantamweight contender Valentina Shevchenko is making the move down to 125 pounds. Some fans are already writing off Montano’s title reign and claim she’s afraid to fight Shevchenko.

During a recent edition of MMAFighting.com‘s “The MMA Hour,” Montano took the time to respond:

“I laugh it off. Some people don’t have the best attitude or sportsmanship, especially when it comes to fighting. But I feel like – like I’m not scared, I’m absolutely not scared. But, I definitely think that they should be able to show what they can do at ‘25 before getting a chance to fight for a title.”