Nicco Montano Ready to Return at UFC 228

Nicco Montano is ready to silence Valentina Shevchenko, and that begins by disproving Shevchenko’s accusation that Nicco Montano is ducking her. Nicco Montano took to Instagram Thursday evening to announce that she is finally healthy and ready to return to competition:

“Alright, let’s get this show on the road! What you got on your girl, Sept 8th in Vegas, Valentina! Now that I’m finally back to a healthy body I’m ready to go, it was only a matter of time. 👊🏽 ……share it, write it down, take a picture..”

This announcement is coming less than 24 hours after Shevchenko delivered her latest tirade against Montano’s inactivity, comparing Nicco Montano to the stripped-stripped:

“We’ll see what Nicco will do,” she said. “If she’s thinking she’s Conor McGregor, she’s not.”

When Shevchenko received word of Montano’s Instagram post Thursday, sources close to her camp confirmed to MMANews.com’s Damon Martin that they will only believe Montano’s words when a signed bout agreement reaches them.

to find out if or when this potential UFC 228 headliner or co-headliner is finalized.

Do you believe this fight is as good as set for UFC 228 now that Montano is ready? Or will you, too, believe it when you see it?