Report: UFC Wants Nicco Montano vs. Valentina Shevchenko For UFC Calgary

If the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has their way, then Nicco Montano vs. Valentina Shevchenko will be taking place at UFC Calgary.

That’s according to a report from Ariel Helwani. Sources told Helwani that the UFC is hoping to book the women’s flyweight title bout between Montano and Shevchenko as the headliner for UFC Calgary. Check out the tweet below:

The UFC’s long-awaited return to Calgary is officially official. No main event announced, though I’m told the hope is to book Nicco Montaño vs. Valentina Shevchenko for the women’s flyweight title in that spot. Not finalized yet but that’s what they want. https://t.co/yEN7el8vYZ — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) April 27, 2018

Montano won the UFC women’s flyweight title back in Dec. 2017. She defeated Roxanne Modafferi in “The Ultimate Fighter” 26 Finale. The bout took “Fight of the Night” honors. Montano took home $100,000 in the official salaries.

After falling short in her bid for women’s bantamweight gold, Shevchenko turned her attention to the 125-pound division. In her flyweight debut, “Bullet” battered Priscila Cachoeira on her way to a second-round submission victory. The win had media members and fans calling for Shevchenko to be Montano’s first challenger.

Montano has a professional mixed martial arts record of 4-2. Not including her bouts on TUF, she’s gone 3-1 in her last four outings. Two of her wins as a professional have come via TKO.

Meanwhile, Shevchenko has garnered a record of 15-3. She has only lost to Liz Carmouche and Amanda Nunes twice. Seven of her victories have come via submission, while four have occurred by way of knockout.

UFC Calgary is set to take place on July 28. It’ll be held inside the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. This will be a UFC on FOX card.

Already set for the event is a featherweight tilt between former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and Jeremy Stephens. Other bouts have been revealed including a lightweight clash between John Makdessi and Ross Pearson. The Calgary Sun’s Danny Austin has laid out the match-ups:

UFC Calgary will also feature eight ranked (top-15) fighters, including a flyweight fight between (10) Dustin Ortiz and (11) Matheus Nicolau, and a women’s flyweight fight between (4) Alexis Davis and (5) Katlyn Chookagian pic.twitter.com/LqcMkR1s5z — Danny Austin (@DannyAustin_9) April 27, 2018

It’ll be interesting to see if Montano vs. Shevchenko gets added to the card. Stick with MMANews.com for more details on the event as they become available.

Does Nicco Montano have a shot at beating Valentina Shevchenko?