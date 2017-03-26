Alex Nicholson Wants to Knock Dan Bilzerian Out For Disrespecting MMA

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

UFC middleweight Alex Nicholson sees an opportunity to welcome Dan Bilzerian to MMA in order to “teach him to respect this profession”. 

The ostentatious “King of Instagram” recently told MMAjunkie that he is considering trying his hand at MMA. Nicholson is not simply going to laugh off the comments made by the internet playboy, however, and is more than happy to “knock out” Bilzerian “for a fat check on national television”. Bilzerian, who reportedly trains at Las Vegas’ Xtreme Couture camp, is backing himself to make an impression:

“I’d like to compete, but I’ve got to do a real camp,” Bilzerian said. “I don’t want to go in there and (expletive) half-ass it. I’ve never half-assed anything in my life, so if I’m going to do it, I really want to do it. Right now, I’ve actually been taking a little bit of time off from the partying and the crazy (expletive). So it wouldn’t be bad.”

Alex Nicholson’s attention has clearly been drawn to Bilzerian’s words, and has taken to Twitter in an effort to get the internet personality into the cage:

There has been no reply from Bilzerian at the time of writing.

Check out a short training clip from “The King of Instagram”, above.

