Nick Diaz Arrested on Domestic Violence Charges in Las Vegas

Former UFC title contender Nick Diaz was arrested on multiple charges of domestic violence in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Online arrest records show Diaz being placed into custody on one felony charge for domestic battery by strangulation and a second misdemeanor charge for domestic battery.

Las Vegas police were able to confirm the arrest, although not specifically that Diaz was the fighter from the UFC but separate sources were able to identify it was the fighter who was taken into custody.

Diaz’s bail has been set at $18,000 but he will not be able to secure his release until Saturday when he goes before a judge in Las Vegas.

According to a report via MMAJunkie, Diaz was arrested after police were called and dispatched around 7:20 p.m. PT and the alleged victim was a female. No further information was available regarding Diaz’s arrest.

Diaz hasn’t fought in the UFC since 2015, although there had been recent hints from UFC president Dana White that he was contemplating a return to action.

For now, Diaz remains in custody in Las Vegas until his hearing before a judge on Saturday.