Nick Diaz Blasts USADA: ‘Someone is Not Doing Their Job’ [VIDEO]

Octagon legend Nick Diaz has questioned the logic of USADA testers who insist on showing up to his marijuana dispensary signings

Diaz has been a notable absence from the UFC since his suspension for a positive test for marijuana in conjunction with his bout with Anderson Silva ran its course.

Having been inactive since 2015, many assume that we have seen the last of the Stockton icon in Mixed Martial Arts. Despite this, Diaz is yet to confirm that he has retired, making for some pretty frustrating times for fans of the popular Californian.

Diaz was recently accused of USADA of ducking tests, prompting UFC President Dana White to suggest that his days in the promotion may be done. White, when asked to comment on the likelihood of seeing Diaz fight again was pessimistic:

“I highly doubt it,” White told MMAJunkie.com. “I don’t know. I honestly don’t think that, and I can’t speak for him, you’d have to speak with Nick himself, but if you ask me – people ask me, ‘Do you think Ronda (Rousey) is coming back?’ No. I think Ronda’s going to retire. Ronda hasn’t retired, but my opinion is, I think she will. I don’t think Nick Diaz will ever fight again. I just don’t think he has the desire anymore.”

Diaz, who has taken advantage of the booming cannabis industry, questioned USADA’s logic in testing him when they are fully aware that part of his role is to smoke marijuana: