Nick Diaz Eligible to Return After April 19, Accepts USADA Sanction

Nick Diaz will soon be out of the clutches of the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA).

Diaz last competed back in Jan. 2015. He was popped for marijuana use. Diaz had failed a drug test for marijuana before. He tested positive back in Feb. 2007 following his submission win over Takanori Gomi at Pride 33. The result was overturned. Five years later, Diaz tested positive for marijuana metabolites following his decision loss to Carlos Condit.

The Nevada State Athletic Commission initially hammered Diaz with a five-year suspension and a $165,000 fine. Diaz appealed and had his suspension reduced to 18 months and his fine went down to $100,000. The suspension was lifted back in 2016 after Diaz reached an agreement with the NSAC.

Diaz ran into some trouble with USADA last year. He had his third whereabouts failure. USADA has announced that Diaz accepted his sanction and will be eligible to return after April 19:

“Diaz’s one-year period of ineligibility began on April 19, 2017, the date on which his third Whereabouts Failure was declared against him. During his period of ineligibility, Diaz remained subject to no-advance-notice testing by USADA and did not accumulate any additional Whereabouts Failures. As such, Diaz will be eligible to return to competition upon the completion of his sanction on April 19, 2018.”

Diaz made his return to the UFC back in Oct. 2011. Following his run as Strikeforce welterweight champion, Diaz earned a dominant unanimous decision win over B.J. Penn. He went on to lose his next two title bouts and fought Anderson Silva in a bout that was eventually ruled a no contest.

With a record of 26-9, 1 NC and approaching the age of 35 in August, Diaz is still a formidable opponent. He’s won 13 of his bouts via knockout and eight by submission. He’s only been finished twice in his career.

Who do you think Nick Diaz should fight upon his return?