Could we see Nick Diaz make his return?!

Former Strikeforce welterweight champion and fan favorite, Nick Diaz, could be set to return to the UFC soon. The Stockton local posted a hinting message on Instagram.

Back where we left off👊🏽 😡😡😡😵😵😵😵😵🙂☹️🤕 A post shared by nickdiaz209 (@nickdiaz209) on Apr 11, 2018 at 1:11am PDT

Diaz is currently serving a suspension that concludes on the 19th of April. Diaz last fought in January 2015 against UFC legend, Anderson Silva, falling to a unanimous decision loss at UFC 183. However, the bout was overturned after both fighters tested positive for banned substances.

In the case of Diaz, he failed a test for marijuana, which led to a widely criticized five-year ban. The ban was reduced in 2016. Though, before he could return he was suspended again for three whereabouts failures.

An official statement from the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) revealed Diaz accepted a backdated one-year suspension this past Monday which expires on the 19th of April. Yes, that is one day before 4/20.

Alongside his brother Nate, Nick is held fondly amongst the fans with many eager for his return. Diaz built a legacy with his performance against Takanori Gomi at PRIDE 33 and his dominance in Strikeforce’s 170-pound division.

With the majority of his career being spent at welterweight, his last fight came at middleweight against Silva. Many fans are clamoring for him to fight former UFC middleweight champion, Michael Bisping.

Are you excited for Nick Diaz’s potential return?