Nick Diaz Hits the Bags in Surprising “American Stoner” Advert

Diaz stars in a promotion for a “Futurola”.

Nick Diaz’s last appearance for the UFC was on January 31, 2015, in a fight which was eventually declared a “No Contest” due to both fighters testing positive for banned substances. While Silva seemed to get the better end of the deal, Diaz’s positive marijuana test saw the NSAC issue a five-year ban and a $165,000 fine.

The ban was later reduced to 18 months, and the fine was cut to $100,000. Diaz was given the (pun intended) green light to fight, yet we are no closer to a return.

So what has Diaz been doing in his spare time? Well, as previously reported, the Stockton native has been enjoying life outside of the octagon. As things pan out, Futurola (a Dutch marijuana-coffee shop enterprise) have taken notice, and have starred him in a commercial for their product. Who else but Nick Diaz could pull this off?