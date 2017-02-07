Nick Diaz Hits the Bags in Surprising “American Stoner” Advert

By
Adam Haynes
-
0

Diaz stars in a promotion for a “Futurola”. 

Nick Diaz’s last appearance for the UFC was on January 31, 2015, in a fight which was eventually declared a “No Contest” due to both fighters testing positive for banned substances. While Silva seemed to get the better end of the deal, Diaz’s positive marijuana test saw the NSAC issue a five-year ban and a $165,000 fine.

The ban was later reduced to 18 months, and the fine was cut to $100,000. Diaz was given the (pun intended) green light to fight, yet we are no closer to a return.

So what has Diaz been doing in his spare time? Well, as previously reported, the Stockton native has been enjoying life outside of the octagon. As things pan out, Futurola (a Dutch marijuana-coffee shop enterprise) have taken notice, and have starred him in a commercial for their product. Who else but Nick Diaz could pull this off?

LATEST NEWS

Report: Fabricio Werdum Meets Ben Rothwell at UFC 211 on May 13

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
Let's try this again. It looks like another heavyweight bout has been added to the UFC 211 card set for May 13 inside the American...

Bellator 176 Sees the Franchise Return to Turin, Italy

Adam Haynes -
0
Bellator fans can look forward to another installment of the MMA/kickboxing event in Turin this year. Bellator officials have announced that installment number 176 is...
video

Video: Watch David Branch’s Last Bout For World Series of Fighting

Fernando Quiles Jr. -
0
David Branch is no longer with World Series of Fighting (WSOF). Despite having great success in WSOF, Branch and the promotion have split and they...
video

Nick Diaz Hits the Bags in Surprising “American Stoner” Advert

Adam Haynes -
0
Diaz stars in a promotion for a "Futurola".  Nick Diaz's last appearance for the UFC was on January 31, 2015, in a fight which was...

Former Strikeforce Champ Sarah Kaufman Announces Return To Action

Jay Anderson -
0
Following a layoff of over a year, former Strikeforce champion Sarah Kaufman (17–4 (1)) has announced her return to action. After posting that a...