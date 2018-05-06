Nick Diaz on Khabib vs. McGregor: That’s a Tough Fight For Both

Nick Diaz believes Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Conor McGregor wouldn’t be easy for either competitor.

Nurmagomedov captured the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) lightweight title when he defeated Al Iaquinta in the main event of UFC 223. The action took place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY. The win improved “The Eagle’s” record to 26-0.

McGregor is currently dealing with the law, while Nurmagomedov will be celebrating Ramadan. Many are hoping that “The Eagle” and the “Notorious” one will meet sometime this year in a 155-pound title bout. The bad blood is certainly brewing between the two.

Speaking to ESNEWS, Diaz gave his take on the match-up (via MMAMania.com):

“That’s going to be a tough fight for both people. There is a lot of pressure for one guy. Khabib’s supposed to win. Because a guy like Conor, it takes a long time to develop a formula to deal with someone like Georges St-Pierre or Khabib. There’s a certain formula you have to use. You can’t just lay on your back. You have to turn over and you have to know how to deal with stuff.”

McGregor hasn’t competed since Nov. 2016. He defeated Eddie Alvarez to capture the UFC lightweight title. He then took on Floyd Mayweather in a boxing “super fight” in Aug. 2017. McGregor lost the bout via 10th round TKO. He remained inactive in mixed martial arts and was stripped of his gold as a result.

The “Notorious” one found himself in hot water over his UFC 223 media day outburst. After the media day session, McGregor hurled a dolly at a fighter bus, shattering a glass window. Michael Chiesa and Ray Borg were forced off the card due to injuries as a result of McGregor’s actions. McGregor was arrested and released on $50,000 bond. He is due back in court next month.

Who would you favor in a bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor?