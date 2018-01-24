Nick Diaz Teases Return ‘Around May, June’ to Octagon

Nate Diaz appears ready to compete once again.

The 32-year-old former title contender took to social media late Tuesday night, indicating his desire to fight later this year.

“Sick of sitting around waiting for you (expletive) to do shit,” he wrote. “There’s no excitement in this fight shit step your games up.

“I’ll see u around May, June. Sincerely, The Real Champ.”

Diaz last fought in 2016, dropping a majority decision to Conor McGregor. Earlier that year he handed McGregor his only UFC loss to date with a submission victory.

Among those that responded to the message were former UFC lightweight champion Eddie Alvarez, who stated he would be ready for action during that time frame.