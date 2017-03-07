Nick Diaz: ‘There’s More Money if Michael Bisping Takes Fight With me’

Nick Diaz has spilled the beans on past talks with Michael Bisping.

“The Count” will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title against Georges St-Pierre later this year. Before the bout was made official, Bisping expressed his desire to have a “big money fight.” One of the names that popped up was former Strikeforce 170-pound king Nick Diaz.

Diaz recently told TMZ Sports that he actually spoke with Bisping about a potential bout (via Bloody Elbow):