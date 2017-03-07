Nick Diaz: ‘There’s More Money if Michael Bisping Takes Fight With me’

Nick Diaz has spilled the beans on past talks with Michael Bisping.
“The Count” will defend his Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title against Georges St-Pierre later this year. Before the bout was made official, Bisping expressed his desire to have a “big money fight.” One of the names that popped up was former Strikeforce 170-pound king Nick Diaz.
Diaz recently told TMZ Sports that he actually spoke with Bisping about a potential bout (via Bloody Elbow):
“Listen, okay, do you want to know the truth right now? So, I talked to Michael Bisping already, in New York, about doing this fight. There’s more money for him if he takes a fight with me. Because we’re talking about a catchweight fight, he’s talking about it as if it’s going to be hard to make the weight. I’m going, ‘Come on, it’d be a non-title fight.’ So, after I whoop his ass, he still keeps his belt. So that’s more money, and then you go fight GSP. Same with Georges. I’m just doing more numbers than he is, so you’re going to make more money if you’re fighting me. It makes sense because they haven’t fought before, that’s the only thing that makes sense.”