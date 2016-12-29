Nick Diaz Turned Down Welterweight Fight, Says UFC President Dana White

Jan. 31, 2015 was the last time we saw Nick Diaz step inside the Octagon. His bout with Anderson Silva at UFC 183 was initially a unanimous decision in favor of “The Spider.” The result was changed to a no contest when Silva tested positive for banned substances. Diaz, however, wasn’t in the clean.

Stockton’s own had tested positive for marijuana. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) originally handed Diaz a five-year suspension. With a ton of negativity from fans and criticisms from analysts, NSAC reduced the former Strikeforce welterweight champion’s suspension to 18 months.

Diaz was finally free to be licensed again earlier this month, allowing the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) to book the 170-pounder for future cards. It seems it’s up to Diaz as to whether or not he wants to compete.

In a fun conversation with MMAFighting’s Luke Thomas over Nate Diaz’s size, UFC President Dana White was asked if Nick would be allowed to fight at welterweight. Peep his response below (via Champions):

“I offered him a fight [at 170], they turned it down.”

Diaz hasn’t competed in the welterweight division since March 16, 2013. On that night, he challenged Georges St. Pierre for the 170-pound title. Diaz had his moments on the feet, but the wrestling of “Rush” was too much and he lost by unanimous decision.

The Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu fighter has made welterweight his home for most of his career. Diaz, however, has been known to scrap at lightweight, middleweight, and even catchweight.

In Strikeforce, Diaz was the longest reigning welterweight champion before signing with the UFC. He made three successful title defenses. First, he took a unanimous decision over K.J. Noons in a rematch from their Elite XC title bout back in 2007. He then submitted Evangelista Santos in the second round. His last title defense was a thrilling TKO win over Paul Daley.