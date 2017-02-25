Nick Gehrts Confident Going Into Bout With Latral Perdue, Blasts Zack Hicks

Nick Gehrts doesn’t appear to be underestimating Latral Perdue.

Gehrts will do battle with Perdue at Valor Fights 41 on March 18. The action is going to be held inside the Evolution Sports Gym in Elizabethton, Tennessee. Gehrts will look to improve his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record to 7-2.

Before his bout with “Don Dada” takes place, “Slick” took the time to speak to MMANews.com. Gehrts is confident that he’ll emerge victorious, but he isn’t taking his opponent lightly:

“He’s fought some tough guys. I know he fought Dustin Walden as a pro. I know as an amateur he fought Nathan Landwehr. And another guy as a pro he fought (was) Cory Alexander. He seems to be fighting at a lot of different weight classes from 155 to like 135, so I think he’ll be a little bit smaller than me. But he’s got some unorthodox wacky striking coming out. But ultimately I believe in myself and believe in my abilities, so I’ll be walking out with the win for sure.”

Perdue has a pro MMA record of 1-11. Despite the record, Gehrts isn’t taking this fight for granted.

“It’s just a game. People always look at fights as fights. I try to look at a fight as a game. I really try not to focus on the whole winning and losing aspect. I just try to focus on the progress and how he’s improved. Even if he was to miraculously beat me, it’s another thing. We’ll go back to the gym and get better at it. It doesn’t make me nervous at all looking at his record. It’s just another fight.”

Gehrts still isn’t over the cancellation of his Valor Fights 38 bout with Zack Hicks. Due to the sacrifices he made preparing for the match-up, “Slick” has a grudge with Hicks.

“Yeah because Zack Hicks is a punk. I’m sorry to interrupt you I gotta throw that out there. But Zack Hicks is a punk little girl. You go through a whole training camp, you make sacrifices you know work, job, stuff like that. All that hard work goes into it and someone backs out the week of the fight and they don’t even give you enough time to find a replacement opponent. If he would’ve let me know a day before, he would’ve told the promoters and stuff we would’ve probably got a replacement opponent.”

You can listen to the full interview with Gehrts below: